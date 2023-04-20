Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

