Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 11,169 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 11,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 209,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

