Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Edmp Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

