Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 8,482 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.