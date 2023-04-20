Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $45.26.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

