Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.73

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.73 and last traded at $115.54, with a volume of 60280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

