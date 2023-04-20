SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Down 5.3% After Earnings Miss

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 1,634,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,761,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.271 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

