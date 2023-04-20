Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,256 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

