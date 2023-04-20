Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after buying an additional 1,162,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,591,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,523,000 after buying an additional 84,084 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,489,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,733,000 after buying an additional 75,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,906,000 after buying an additional 114,309 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

