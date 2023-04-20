Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 268,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,221,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,855,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 119,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.64.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $165.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

