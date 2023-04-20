Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,401 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,383,000 after purchasing an additional 607,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 1,098,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,185,614. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.