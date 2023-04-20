Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.19 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after buying an additional 81,163 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,191,000 after buying an additional 205,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after buying an additional 710,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,859,000 after buying an additional 76,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after buying an additional 114,449 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silgan Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

NYSE SLGN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

