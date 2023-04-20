Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Textron Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

