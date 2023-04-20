Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 306,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $139.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.42. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

