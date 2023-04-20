Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,168 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.1 %

X traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.98. 973,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,735,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on X. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

