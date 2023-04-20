Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 450 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Worthington Industries worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,121,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 152,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Worthington Industries

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,229 shares of company stock worth $1,823,861. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

WOR opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $65.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Worthington Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.