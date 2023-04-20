Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 958 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Patterson Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Patterson Companies worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.