Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $239.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

