Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.99, but opened at $77.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 507,404 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.