Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 125800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$41.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.99.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

