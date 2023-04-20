Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

