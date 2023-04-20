Sourceless Trading Down 0.3% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $399.03 million and $297.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01900837 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $297.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

