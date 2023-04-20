Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) were up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 180,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 72,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.68.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

