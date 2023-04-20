SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $64.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

