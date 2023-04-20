SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EWX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,896. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $670.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.