Spire Wealth Management Acquires 191 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.70. 410,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,557. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.75.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

