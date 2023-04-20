Spire Wealth Management Has $4.69 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.00. 272,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.11. The company has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

