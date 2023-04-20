Spire Wealth Management Has $5.93 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $834,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

