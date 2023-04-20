Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.41. The stock had a trading volume of 348,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.