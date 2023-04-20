STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $69.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

