Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. 19,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 25,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.
