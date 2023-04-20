Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. 19,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 25,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Star Equity Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Star Equity had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Star Equity news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 150,417 shares of company stock valued at $139,566 over the last ninety days. 21.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

