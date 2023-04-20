Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) to Hold

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial lowered Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.21.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE ELD traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.57. 195,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.44. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.12. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of C$334.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.3635933 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.