Stifel Nicolaus Raises ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $73.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $58.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. ESAB has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at ESAB

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,574 shares of company stock worth $737,105. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $2,920,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

