Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 20th (AA, ABNB, ABT, AEE, AEM, AEP, AES, ALB, ALLY, ALSN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 20th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $132.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $127.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $107.00 to $103.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$91.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $240.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.59) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $136.00 to $139.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $110.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) had its price target trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.50 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $76.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 144 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.79). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $44.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $112.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $571.00 to $575.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $577.00 to $564.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $257.00 to $248.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $702.00 to $714.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $155.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $143.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $166.00 to $155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $177.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $179.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $146.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$204.00 to C$222.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoldMining (CVE:GOLD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $167.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $145.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $140.00. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 265 ($3.28). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $31.00 to $33.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $350.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price cut by Argus from $225.00 to $200.00.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,600 ($19.80) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $332.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $478.00 to $496.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $525.00 to $520.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $565.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $515.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $530.00 to $555.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $505.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $500.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £103 ($127.46) to GBX 9,900 ($122.51). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $410.00 to $450.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $66.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $69.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $80.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $74.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $70.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $229.00 to $264.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $386.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $316.00 to $335.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 830 ($10.27) to GBX 847 ($10.48). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $65.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $547.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$27.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $830.00 to $900.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $107.00.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,930 ($36.26) to GBX 3,100 ($38.36). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $72.00.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $64.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $149.00 to $150.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $342.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $99.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $875.00 to $885.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $114.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $37.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $76.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $174.00 to $187.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$80.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $185.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $250.00 to $230.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $275.00 to $257.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $225.00 to $215.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $210.00 to $185.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $550.00 to $600.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $435.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Argus from $63.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $39.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $48.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $59.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $57.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.00 to C$75.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $113.50 to $115.50. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $41.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

