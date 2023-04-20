Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 20th (AA, ABNB, ABT, AEE, AEM, AEP, AES, ALB, ALLY, ALSN)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 20th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $132.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $127.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $107.00 to $103.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$91.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $240.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.59) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $136.00 to $139.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $110.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) had its price target trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.50 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $76.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 144 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.79). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $44.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $112.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $571.00 to $575.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $577.00 to $564.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $257.00 to $248.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $702.00 to $714.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $155.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $143.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $166.00 to $155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $177.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $179.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $146.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$204.00 to C$222.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoldMining (CVE:GOLD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $167.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $145.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $140.00. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 265 ($3.28). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $31.00 to $33.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $350.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price cut by Argus from $225.00 to $200.00.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 1,600 ($19.80) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $332.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $478.00 to $496.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $525.00 to $520.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $565.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $515.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from $530.00 to $555.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $505.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $500.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £103 ($127.46) to GBX 9,900 ($122.51). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $410.00 to $450.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $66.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $69.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $80.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $74.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $70.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $229.00 to $264.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $386.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $316.00 to $335.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 830 ($10.27) to GBX 847 ($10.48). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $65.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $547.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$27.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $830.00 to $900.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $107.00.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,930 ($36.26) to GBX 3,100 ($38.36). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $72.00.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $64.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $149.00 to $150.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $342.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $99.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $875.00 to $885.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $114.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $37.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $76.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $174.00 to $187.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$80.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $185.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $250.00 to $230.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $275.00 to $257.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $225.00 to $215.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $210.00 to $185.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $550.00 to $600.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $435.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Argus from $63.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $39.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $48.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $59.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $57.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.00 to C$75.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $113.50 to $115.50. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $47.00 to $41.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

