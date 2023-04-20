Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.36

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.36 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 28614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director John Schutte acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,203 shares of company stock valued at $178,265. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading

