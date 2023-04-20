StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of IPW opened at $0.58 on Friday. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.67.
