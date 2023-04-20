StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of IPW opened at $0.58 on Friday. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.