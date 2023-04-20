StockNews.com Upgrades Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to “Sell”

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 393,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $64,027,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 103.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,810 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 12,400.0% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $22,965,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

