Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.15 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Stratis has a market cap of $85.45 million and $6.15 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.43 or 0.06842191 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,287,393 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

