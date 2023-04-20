Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Up 7.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 7,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 31,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Studio City International Stock Up 17.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $985.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

