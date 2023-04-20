Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Down 1.5%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €17.67 ($19.21) and last traded at €18.01 ($19.58). Approximately 528,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.29 ($19.88).

Several research firms have recently commented on SZU. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($20.22) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.85) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.48) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €15.63 and its 200 day moving average is €14.76.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

