Suku (SUKU) Market Capitalization Tops $11.52 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Suku has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $979,056.15 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suku has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

