Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 305,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,636. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

