Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 582,158 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 582,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,108,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 35.2% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,840. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

