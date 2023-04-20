Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) were up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 55,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 154,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

About Super Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.