Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) were up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 55,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 154,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
Super Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.