Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,475,849,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,735,953,550 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

