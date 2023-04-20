Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,476,714,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,738,304,750 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

