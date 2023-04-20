Symbol Market Cap Hits $177.15 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $177.15 million and approximately $603,607.80 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

