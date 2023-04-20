Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.26 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.25 ($0.10). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 128,096 shares traded.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.00 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.24.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

