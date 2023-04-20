T-mac DAO Price Tops $3.22 on Major Exchanges (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00011382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $8,851.18 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001262 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.
T-mac DAO Profile
T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.
Buying and Selling T-mac DAO
