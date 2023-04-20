Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.29. 85,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 103,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.