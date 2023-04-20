Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.29. 85,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 103,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 924,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,121.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 202,284 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

